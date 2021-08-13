Home / Trending / R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
“Kinda crazy,” R Madhavan wrote while sharing a picture on Instagram. (Instagram/@actormaddy)
R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

R Madhavan posted the optical illusion on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:11 AM IST

A post shared by actor R Madhavan has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments, with many saying that it’s kind of scary. Taking to Instagram, he shared an optical illusion.

“Kinda crazy,” the actor wrote while sharing a picture with the negative filter. Text written on the picture explains how the illusion works. “This is crazy!!! Focus on the three coloured dots on the girl’s nose for 30 seconds without blinking, then lift your head to the ceiling and blink fast.” If you’re wondering what will happen next, the text answers that question too. Turns out, upon blinking you will see the real image of the woman in the picture.

Take a look at the post to see if it works for you:

The post, since being shared about 16 hours ago, has gathered nearly 1.4 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wrote how the illusion is ‘creepy’.

“I am already scared of ghosts,” wrote an Instagram user. “After many years… which disappeared from uncle's group chat... and I found it here.., haha,” shared another indicating that the image has been doing rounds for quite some time now. “I don't want to see a girl on my ceiling,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by R Madhavan?

optical illusion
