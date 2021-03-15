Home / Trending / Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
trending

Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone

“Excellent, no words to describe the marvelous and tremendous work,” wrote a Twitter user while reaction to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Chenab Bridge, set to be world's highest Railway bridge, under construction.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

“Historical Moment,” this is how a tweet by Indian Railways about Chenab bridge starts. The department’s share also contains a video which showcases the construction reaching a milestone – completion of the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge.

“The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed yesterday. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed,” the department tweeted. “It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge,” they added while concluding their post.

Take a look at the video which showcases the incredible sight:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 14,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Excellent, no words to describe the marvelous and tremendous work,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is brilliant work,” shared another. “Looking forward to travelling on this route, through the highest Railway bridge in the world!” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Last month, on February 25, Railways minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share about Chenab bridge and wrote how it is set to be the world's highest Railway bridge. Take a look at what he tweeted:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Indian Railways?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post ‪indian railways‬
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP