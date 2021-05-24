Home / Trending / ‘Rainbow-like’ Sun Halo in Bengaluru mesmerises netizens, pics go viral
‘Rainbow-like’ Sun Halo in Bengaluru mesmerises netizens, pics go viral

Photos of a Sun Halo in Bangalore were shared extensively on Twitter.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 06:02 PM IST
A photo of a Sun Halo in Bengaluru shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@magicanarchist)

As Bengaluru braves another lockdown, it witnessed a rare yet mesmerizing moment in the sky. A ‘rainbow-like’ Sun Halo emerged in the sky on Monday morning and got residents clicking pictures. Photos of the phenomenon flooded all social media platforms and left netizens awestruck. Take a look at some of the stunning shots taken by tweeple of the striking celestial phenomenon.

Several netizens appreciated the pictures.

One said, “Oh wow! This is beautiful! Seeing for the first time even in pictures”. “Call it magic, call it true,” wrote another.

According to NASA, the phenomenon occurs when thin clouds, home to “a layer of hexagonal ice crystals,” form in front of the Sun. It is called 22 Degree Halo.

A Sun Halo in India was last seen in Kolkata during 2016.

What do you think of this phenomenon and pictures?

