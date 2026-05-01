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Rajiv Pratap Rudy pilots IndiGo flight from Jammu, welcomes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh onboard. Watch

The video, shared by Jitendra Singh, captured the pilot using the aircraft’s announcement system to welcome the distinguished passengers.

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:34 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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An IndiGo flight from Jammu to Delhi turned into an unexpected moment of attention when the pilot, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, made a special announcement mid-air, acknowledging the presence of several senior political leaders onboard.

Pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy warmly welcomes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh on IndiGo flight from Jammu. (X@DrJitendraSingh)

The video, shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on his official X account, captured the pilot using the aircraft’s announcement system to welcome the distinguished passengers. IndiGo also responded to the post shared on Thursday.

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“We have a very special guest today traveling with us, we have the Honorable Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, traveling with us,” Rudy said, before adding that Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also part of the group.

"We are delighted to know that the pilot's warm mid-air announcement made your journey even more memorable. Moments like these truly reflect the warmth and human connection that make flying special. Looking forward to welcoming you onboard again soon," IndiGo responded on X.

Official visit behind the journey

Providing context, the pilot informed passengers that the leaders had been on a parliamentary or statutory committee visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The group had travelled from Srinagar before boarding the Jammu-to-Delhi flight.

“It’s a privilege for me to take all of you to Delhi,” he added.

 
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Home / Trending / Rajiv Pratap Rudy pilots IndiGo flight from Jammu, welcomes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh onboard. Watch
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