Rajiv Pratap Rudy pilots IndiGo flight from Jammu, welcomes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh onboard. Watch

An IndiGo flight from Jammu to Delhi turned into an unexpected moment of attention when the pilot, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, made a special announcement mid-air, acknowledging the presence of several senior political leaders onboard.

Pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy warmly welcomes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh on IndiGo flight from Jammu. (X@DrJitendraSingh)

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The video, shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on his official X account, captured the pilot using the aircraft’s announcement system to welcome the distinguished passengers. IndiGo also responded to the post shared on Thursday.

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“We have a very special guest today traveling with us, we have the Honorable Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, traveling with us,” Rudy said, before adding that Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also part of the group.

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{{^usCountry}} The pilot went on to mention other prominent names on the flight, including Sanjay Jaiswal, Chairman of the Estimates Committee, and several Members of Parliament. Among them was Manoj Tiwari, whom he described as a well-known public figure from Delhi. He also referred to others in the delegation, such as Chandan Chauhan and Manish Jaiswal, highlighting the unusually large group travelling together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pilot went on to mention other prominent names on the flight, including Sanjay Jaiswal, Chairman of the Estimates Committee, and several Members of Parliament. Among them was Manoj Tiwari, whom he described as a well-known public figure from Delhi. He also referred to others in the delegation, such as Chandan Chauhan and Manish Jaiswal, highlighting the unusually large group travelling together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The caption of the video read, "Received a warm welcome mid-air from our dear friend and esteemed senior, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, when he was piloting the IndiGo flight from Jammu to Delhi. Moments like these reflect the warmth of camaraderie beyond public life—truly memorable." IndiGo's response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption of the video read, "Received a warm welcome mid-air from our dear friend and esteemed senior, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, when he was piloting the IndiGo flight from Jammu to Delhi. Moments like these reflect the warmth of camaraderie beyond public life—truly memorable." IndiGo's response {{/usCountry}}

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"We are delighted to know that the pilot's warm mid-air announcement made your journey even more memorable. Moments like these truly reflect the warmth and human connection that make flying special. Looking forward to welcoming you onboard again soon," IndiGo responded on X.

Official visit behind the journey

Providing context, the pilot informed passengers that the leaders had been on a parliamentary or statutory committee visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The group had travelled from Srinagar before boarding the Jammu-to-Delhi flight.

“It’s a privilege for me to take all of you to Delhi,” he added.

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