Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s ‘timeless’ love story wins hearts

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 after dating for 11 years. Since their wedding, social media is abuzz with various kinds of posts about the couple. From celebrating their love story to congratulating the couple, people are sharing various posts. Humans of Bombay has joined the celebration too with an amazing post about the story of the couple. The share has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post begins with the words “Celebrating Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Paul's timeless love story,” and then narrates the love story from Patralekhaa’s point of view.

“I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!” reads a part of the share. It also talks about their work, love for cinema and passions. Additionally, the post details two very sweet incidents involving the couple. The share is complete with two images of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read their amazing love story here:

The post has been shared about an hour ago and since then, it has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This one is love,” wrote an Instagram user. “A pure solid couple,” posted another. “Goals,” expressed a third. “This is so beautiful,” commented a fourth. “Man, this is just so pure. Couldn't stop from falling in love with the story. It reaffirms the fact that true love does exist it is just rare,” shared a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the share about Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s love story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON