Ramit Verma, aka Peeing Human, reveals face after 11 years following head injury at CJP protest

Prominent content creator Ramit Verma, popularly known as 'PeeingHuman', sustained a head injury during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam in Delhi on Monday. Videos shared on social media showed Verma bleeding profusely after he was allegedly struck by police during the demonstration.

The CJP had called for the “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday. (X/@thepeeinghuman)

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The protest turned chaotic after thousands of CJP supporters gathered for the "Chalo Sansad" march on the opening day of Parliament's monsoon session. Police used tear gas shells, batons and sticks to disperse protesters who had converged at the protest site. By late afternoon, the main protest stage at Jantar Mantar had also been dismantled.

Among those injured was Verma, who later shared a video on X showing blood streaming down his face.

"Never thought this is how my face reveal would happen after 11 years of making content. But worth it," he wrote alongside the clip.

In another video, while holding a blood-soaked cloth against his head, Verma pointed to his jaw and said, "Khoon behne ke baad ek danda idhar bhi padha hai."

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{{^usCountry}} "Maine bola ek aur maar aur usne maar diya," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Maine bola ek aur maar aur usne maar diya," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ‘Mera chhota sa yogdaan’: Auto driver refused fare from CJP protesters in Delhi. Watch)

Later in the evening, despite his injuries, Verma returned to the protest site and appeared in a street-style interview with YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh, where he recounted the incident.

"[Mujh par] charge kiya. Main ghooma aur maine do kadam liye honge, aur peeche se mere ko 'thak' karke awaaz aayi sir pe. Ek police wale ne peeche se mere ko sir pe maara. Ajeeb baat ye hai ki 5-7 minute pehle mera sir phat chuka tha. 5-7 minute baad bhi, jab us police wale ko dikh bhi raha hai ki main khoon mein lathpath hoon, phir bhi usne ghooma ke mere jabde pe maara," Verma alleged.

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Singh described Verma as one of India's pioneering YouTube creators and criticised the alleged use of force against him.

Verma also questioned the police action against the protesters, saying, "Bajrang Dal wagairah jaate hain, to unko shayad isliye nahi maarte kyunki woh kabhi koi weapons nahi le jaate. Unke haath mein sirf lathiyan hoti hain, talwarein hoti hain. Hamare haath mein weapons nahi the. Hamare haath mein rose tha, hamare haath mein kitaabein thi. Ham yahan khaali haath the ya sirf phone tha hamare haath mein. Shayad isliye humein maara hoga."

(Also Read: The face behind ‘America kya kehta tha?’ meme seen at CJP’s Delhi protest)

About the CJP protest

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The CJP had called for the "Chalo Sansad" march to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the CJP, the march began peacefully, with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel in line with the CJP's appeal for a non-violent demonstration. However, the situation escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas and batons.

Later in the day, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said party leaders met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and placed three demands before him: the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation or dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants who the party claimed had lost their lives.

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"The protest will continue until his (Dharmendra Pradhan's) resignation is secured," Das told ANI.