Home / Trending / Ranveer Singh reacts after influencer with down syndrome recreates his looks

Ranveer Singh reacts after influencer with down syndrome recreates his looks

trending
Published on Oct 15, 2022 09:51 AM IST

Akash Chiripal, a 31-year-old with down syndrome recreated some of Ranveer Singh's most iconic looks.

Akash Chiripal recreates Ranveer Singh's looks.(Instagram/@aakashchiripalofficial)
Akash Chiripal recreates Ranveer Singh's looks.(Instagram/@aakashchiripalofficial)
ByVrinda Jain

Social media sites are full of content, and there are many who love to follow fashion trends. In fact, fashion influencers have a large following where they educate people about upcoming trends, style tips, and more. Among these influencers, Akash Chiripal, a 31-year-old with down syndrome, has gained a massive following for his style. Chiripal's Instagram is filled with experimental looks and style tips. The influencer even recreates many of the popular looks by Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Chiripal recreated some of Ranveer Singh's most iconic looks, and even Ranveer Singh was amazed by his efforts!

In a video shared on Chiripal's Instagram, you can see that he has recreated the Bollywood actor's style by wearing different clothing and accessories to match the style. He even posed as Ranveer Singh and took photos in a similar manner.

Take a look at Akash Chiripal's recreation of Ranveer Singh looks here:

After posting this reel, Ranveer Singh took a notice and shared Chiripal's post on his Instagram stories. The actor wrote, "Samshed it, bro!" Take a look at it here:

Ranveer Singh shared Chiripal's reel.(Instagram/@Ranveersingh)
Ranveer Singh shared Chiripal's reel.(Instagram/@Ranveersingh)

Since Akash Chiripal shared this reel, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The reel also has more than 4000 likes and several comments. Many people were impressed with his styling and efforts. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Looking amazing!" Another person wrote, "You went off!!!" A third person added, "Killer style." Many other users even tagged Ranveer Singh in the post so he could take notice of this. Others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh fashion trends instagram + 1 more
ranveer singh fashion trends instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out