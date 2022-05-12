Ratan Tata shares heartening reason that inspired him to launch the car Nano

Nano, pegged as one of the most affordable cars, is a name that needs no introduction. The people’s car became a part of many households since its launch in 2008 till the time it was discontinued a few years ago. The car is again creating a buzz following a post shared by Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tata took to his Instagram profile to share a picture of him beside a Tata Nano car. In the caption he explained what motivated him to launch the vehicle.

“What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdcni0ArgcE/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

The post has been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 5.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You have always thought for the benefit of humankind! Sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “RatanTata Ji you are a real Gem and inspiration for many,” shared another. “You are an inspiration sir,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?