Ratan Tata warns people about Facebook page. Here’s what he shared

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to warn people about a Facebook page that is scamming people using the name of his colleagues. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries often posts on Instagram to debunk fake or false news related to him. He has warned people yet again and promised legal action in the matter.

Tata posted three slides as Instagram Stories about an hour ago. Two of the slides also contain pictures of the page that he is warning people about. Here’s what he wrote on the first slide:

“This is to let you know about this fraudulent Facebook page that has been scamming innocent citizens using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help,” he wrote on a screenshot of the page. “We do not accept any funds in any form,” he added.

Named Ratan Tata Foundation, the page is listed as a “Charitable Organization”. It also has images of Ratan Tata as its cover and profile pictures.

One of the slides that Ratan Tata shared as Instagram Stories. (Instagram/@ratantata)

In the following slide, he added the same screenshot of the fraudulent page along with a message to netizens. “I request you to report this page while we take strict legal action.” He also added a link to the page which is currently showing unavailable on Facebook.

The Instagram Stories slide by Ratan Tata about a fraudulent Facebook page. (Instagram/@ratantata)

As for the last slide of his Instagram Stories, Tata shared the official email ID where people can write in to verify the authenticity of any claim related to Ratan Tata or the Tata Group of Industries. “Please always verify authenticity by writing to: Talktous@tatatrusts.org.”

This is what Ratan Tata shared on Instagram while posting about a fraudulent Facebook page. (Instagram/@ratantata)

What are your thoughts on Ratan Tata’s Insta Stories?