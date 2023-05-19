RBI to withdraw 2000 note from circulation, People react with memes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a recent decision stated that ₹2000 currency note will be withdrawn from circulation but will remain a legal tender. “In pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy” of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation,” RBI shared in a statement. As this news hit social media, expectedly, many took to Twitter to share their opinion on this development - so much so that the phrase “ ₹2000” also began trending on Twitter. A few also showed their reactions through memes and funny posts. The image shows a person holding RS 2000 notes that the RBI asked banks to stop issuing.(Twitter/@CMAHardikJoshi)

We have collected some memes that capture people's reaction to RBI’s decision to withdraw ₹2000 notes from circulation.

“Accordingly, members of the public may deposit ₹2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions. 7. In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, exchange of ₹2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of ₹20,000/- at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023,” RBI further said in a statement.