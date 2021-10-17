Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reactions of schoolchildren to seeing an elderly woman will melt your heart. Watch
trending

Reactions of schoolchildren to seeing an elderly woman will melt your heart. Watch

The overwhelming gesture of schoolchildren towards an elderly woman will tempt you to play the video again.
The gesture of schoolchildren towards this elderly woman will win your heart, Screengrab
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 05:59 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

If you're on the lookout for a feel-good and mood uplifting video on the Internet, then this clip will do the trick for you. The video involves a bus riding schoolchildren and an elderly woman. Posted on Twitter, the clip is a delight to watch.

It was uploaded on the Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1. There's a possibility you will feel overwhelmed after seeing the beautiful gesture of the kids. You may also be tempted to play the clip more than once.

“Every day when the elementary bus goes by, they cheer on this grandma as part of her morning routine. Best part of her day,” reads the caption of the video. They also gave video credit to sandy_vbref.

The clip opens to show the elderly woman standing and waving towards a bus carrying schoolchildren. As soon as the bus nears her, the children greet her. The children continuously wave their hands at her and she returns the gesture.

Take a look at this adorable video which may leave you with a big smile on your face:

RELATED STORIES

 

The clip was shared over 11 hours ago. Since then, it has been viewed over 15,900 times. It has also evoked wonderful reactions from netizens. “That’s a beautiful thing. I hope they all stop and visit sometime,” wrote one Twitter user. “Awwww! Someone should pick her up each day to go help at an Elementary School as a volunteer. She would love that!,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Topics
twitter
