'Real life Transformer' leaves Anand Mahindra impressed. Watch

A real life 'Transformer' has won all the praise from industrialist Anand Mahindra. This Transformer was created by a Turkish company named Letvision using a BMW car in 2016. Now, as the video of this car is viral once again, Anand Mahindra is impressed with the creation. (Also Read: SRK leaves Anand Mahindra shocked with his energy in Jawan's new song)

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a car turning into a Transformer.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"A real-life ‘transformer’ developed & showcased by a Turkish R&D company. We should be having such fun at our R&D too!" wrote Anand Mahindra in the tweet. He also tagged Velu Mahindra, the Chief Of Global Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The video he shared, opens to show a BMW car modified in a way that it changes like a Transformer.

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on August 7. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to eight lakh times. The share has also received more than 11,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section to express their thoughts on it. Many were left impressed by the video.

Check out what people had to say about this real life 'transformer':

An individual wrote, "This is so cool!! Amazing stuff!" A second added, "Woah, that is seriously impressive! Always love to see innovation like this. Our R&D teams definitely need to step it up and bring some excitement into play. Kudos to the Turkish R&D company!" A third shared, "How is this possible!" "Mechanically not possible that this car is functioning as it should! This is just for demonstration purposes. However, it is a genuine engineering work to transform the car into “Transformers” in real-world," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "Love the brains behind the exceptional creation." What are your thoughts on this 'Transformers' car?

