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Real or illusion? Rare ‘rainbow clouds’ spotted in sky over Indonesia. Watch

The caption of the post shared on Monday read," Amazing! Rare “rainbow clouds” were spotted in the sky over Indonesia.

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:16 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Rare rainbow-coloured clouds were spotted over parts of Indonesia, drawing attention on social media. The visual showed soft, multicoloured bands appearing across a thin layer of cloud, creating a spectrum-like effect in the sky. The phenomenon was captured in photographs that quickly circulated online.

Rare ‘rainbow clouds’ spotted in sky over Indonesia. (X@nexta_tv)

The picture shows a sky scene with a large, towering cloud formation against a deep blue background. Along the edge of the cloud, a striking band of iridescent colours appears—shades of pink, purple, green, yellow, and blue blending smoothly like a natural rainbow halo.

Also read | Harsh Goenka celebrates BJP’s historic win in Bengal with ‘Jhalmuri’, internet reacts: ‘National snack now’

The caption of the post shared on Monday read," Amazing! Rare “rainbow clouds” were spotted in the sky over Indonesia.

"They are called halos, and are not very rare as such. Some forms are much more rare than others. It's difficult to classify this one, as it behind the cloud that looks like a thundercloud," a user wrote.

 
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