'Real side of life in Bengaluru': Techie says he spends 74,000 a month despite rarely going out

Bengaluru has long been regarded as one of India's most expensive cities to live in, with rising rents and everyday living costs often becoming a topic of discussion among working professionals. Amid this, a Bengaluru-based software engineer has caught the internet's attention after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly spending.

Thakur shared that his “total wallet damage” is ₹74,000 a month. (Instagram/@the.wandering.dataset)

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Ayush Thakur, an ML engineer at Walmart, shared an Instagram video revealing that he spends around ₹74,000 a month despite not going out or partying often.

In the clip, Thakur shared that his monthly rent is ₹18,000, while house help costs him ₹3,000. He said that he spends another ₹1,000 on WiFi, subscriptions and electricity.

He added that he spends nothing on commuting or office meals as he relies on company-provided cabs and food. "This is the reason I romanticise my 9-to-5," he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, Thankur revealed that he spends roughly ₹12,000 every month on groceries, food and protein supplements. His investments and SIPs account for another ₹30,000, he shared. "I can't be trusted with idle money in my account," he joked while explaining why he invests a significant portion of his income. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, Thankur revealed that he spends roughly ₹12,000 every month on groceries, food and protein supplements. His investments and SIPs account for another ₹30,000, he shared. "I can't be trusted with idle money in my account," he joked while explaining why he invests a significant portion of his income. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said that his miscellaneous expenses, including shopping and "random 2 am Amazon orders," come to around ₹10,000 a month.

Summing it up, Thakur said that his "total wallet damage" is ₹74,000. "Which is sorta scary, kyunki main utna bahar nahi jata, aur na hi party karta hoon (because I don't go out that much or party). But I guess, adulting in these big cities is just one long bill," he said in the video.

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Sharing the video, Thakur wrote in the caption, "Sharing the real side of life in Bangalore - expenses, travel, fitness, work, and everything in between."

(Also Read: ₹28,000 rent, ₹15,000 on weekend activities': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses">' ₹28,000 rent, ₹15,000 on weekend activities': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses)

How did social media react?

The video drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom compared his spending with their own finances.

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"Bro hardly 70-75k is too good I was not even able to manage my expenses bro every month crossing over 3L easily. not getting financial stability," one user commented.

Another pointed out that investments should not be treated as expenses, writing, "Don't think SIP can be counted as expenses here because that money can come back."

A third user compared the figures to their own salary and wrote, "Brother is spending more than what I will receive monthly after FTE. What to say about this internship now."