'Really Bengaluru?': Food influencer Rocky Singh on losing 25 minutes being stuck in single-lane traffic

Bengaluru's notorious traffic woes once again came into focus after food influencer Rocky Singh found himself stuck in a severe jam. The gridlock, caused by the narrow design of an underpass, left Singh waiting for nearly 25 minutes.

Sharing an image of the scene on X (formerly Twitter), Singh criticised the underpass, questioning how such a structure could exist on a major city road. He added that it did not require “rocket science” to understand the problem or find a solution.

''Really Bengaluru? You’re serious? This is a major road …. One car at a time ? Doesn’t take rocket science to fix this one for sure. Dedicated to The 25 lost minutes of my life,'' the post read.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users highlighting similar frustrations with Bengaluru’s road infrastructure.

Social media reactions

''Bangaloreans in traffic are known for their Lack of civic sense (I include Kannadigas n Non Kannadigas) . The way two wheelers ride it feels like they have a meeting with Sidramaiah avru or the cab people with Modi ji , BMTC drivers drive like they are flying to meet Mr Trump,'' a user said.

''Probably the worst choke points in BLR and barely any traffic police is there to manage traffic here. Working for big MNCs and while travelling from here feels like I’m crossing a ancient age railway underpass,'' another user wrote.

''Bangalore is the city with bullock cart tracks for 2-way industrial traffic, 6 lane road with a median but one-way traffic, sometimes you travel on the right side of the road (not left)… traffic directions on oneway roads change without notice…,'' a third user mentioned.