Reddit reacts: Woman’s car targeted in paint balloon prank, raises safety concerns

While pranks are generally harmless, a lot of times, they can be life-threatening or can cause damage to an individual’s property. Recently, a woman found herself amid such a prank when a person decided to throw a paint balloon inside her car. The woman took to Reddit to share about this incident, which has now raised concerns among social media users about such dangerous pranks. The woman shared this picture of the pain ball that was thrown inside her car. (Reddit/@18monthdrought)

Reddit user “18monthdrought” posted about the incident and wrote, “Someone threw a paintball through my window at a red light. Was pretty harmless, but why?”

She also posted pictures of the incident. The images show pink paint splattered all over the steering wheel, the door of the car, and on her clothes. (Also Read: 'She wants robots, we are people’: Redditor's fiery resignation email sparks online debate)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 6,400 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments. Many people expressed the dangers of such attacks. (Also Read: Aunt refuses to let niece take third plate of food, Reddit post sparks heated debate)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “It doesn't seem harmless. Cleaning paint, especially on a white interior, is a pain. Also, if it hits the driver in the face or eyes, that's not good. Even if they hit the windshield, that makes blind zones."

Another person shared, "You don't usually happen to have a paint balloon with you on the road. Prick was likely intentionally out on the roads to prank people. Maybe get some points on TikTok. If you are lucky, you may chance upon the video and track them down."

"This is how people get killed over stupid shit. This happens to the wrong person that on the wrong day it could go very bad," posted someone else.

A fourth commented, "I can not help but worry if this is the result of some of the modern influencers that are absolutely terrible human beings.

I am genuinely scared for the future.