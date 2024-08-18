'She wants robots, we are people’: Redditor's fiery resignation email sparks online debate

Workplaces can often get toxic when a manager or the person in charge of the team starts micromanaging and doesn't treat the employees well. Something similar happened with Reddit user "lurking_Strawb3rry", who used to work as a housekeeper. The Redditor detailed her experience and shared about the injustices that she and her fellow colleagues faced. In her post, she also shared a snapshot of her resignation mail, where she gave a piece of her mind to the manager. Redditor explained her reasons for quitting the job which has now gone viral. (Unsplash)

In the email, she spoke about how she is leaving the job and will not be serving the notice period. She also voiced her reasons and wrote that she is mainly leaving because of micromanagement, the higher management not taking any new ideas, and not being provided safety equipment at work.

While sharing this post, in the caption, she wrote, 'I have never sent an employer such an email, but I am very hurt. This job was one of the best I have had, yet my manager managed to suck the spirit out of me, and I grew to hate it with a passion. I was a housekeeper mainly and often wasn't provided the supplies to do my job. We have had multiple bedbug outbreaks, and my manager failed to follow the protocol and would send me into an infested room to clean anyway and would just say, 'Make sure you disinfect really well, and when you get home, just drop your clothes at the door and put them into the wash'".

She further added, "She was a micromanager to the extreme, but I did not want to go into every little detail as it was unnecessary. Multiple employees, myself included, had spoken to her in person about the cleaning supplies and the bedbug issue, and nothing changed. Our best employees quit over a month ago due to her poor management as well. She wants robots, but we are people. I started another job where I won't have to worry about this anymore."

