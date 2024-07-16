Reddit user says ‘Delhi Airport is a joke’, posts ashamed of ‘being an Indian’

A recent Reddit post has ignited a discussion about passenger experiences at Delhi Airport. The user described a frustrating encounter marked by unruly behaviour and long wait times. Their story resonated with other Redditors who shared their own tales of airport chaos, painting a picture of passenger frustration. The Reddit user claimed to be ashamed after seeing people scream, abuse, or eat while standing in queues at Delhi Airport. (File Photo)

“I had an Indigo flight this morning and was searching for the counter to check in my luggage when I saw a line with at least 60 people waiting in front of 4 counters, only 2 of which were manned. There were no airport personnel around to dissipate the crowd,” the Reddit user wrote.

In the following lines, the individual described specific instances that made them uncomfortable and angry. The Reddit user wrote about people who started eating while standing in the queue or chatting loudly.

“Delhi airport management is a joke, and people don't have basic etiquette to be in lines and public. Foreigners see this and have justified stereotypes about Indians,” the Reddit user added as part of the post.

Take a look at the entire share here:

A Reddit user's post detailing an experience at the Delhi Airport. (Screengrab)

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected over 1,500 upvotes and tons of comments. Many people shared similar experiences while at Delhi Airport.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Here in Singapore, my husband insists on leaving just 40 mins before his flight for the airport as there’s self-check-in and even the immigration is unmanned (passport scanner). Heck, once he reached the airport only 20 minutes before his China flight, I was convinced he’d miss the flight, but he still managed to board with 10 minutes left to complete boarding. Then we have to take our flight from Delhi. Sometimes, even reaching 3 hours early is not enough as the check-in and security check takes 2 hours easily, especially during peak hours (the 11 pm flight I take for Singapore is the worst timed as there are dozens of other flights for Dubai, Australia, and so on which makes the airport look like a railway station),” wrote a Reddit user.

Another shared, “We have to reach Delhi airport five hours early in case of an international flight. It takes 40 minutes to get into the airport, 20 minutes to drop off the checked-in baggage, and 30-45 minutes for security and immigration. I've never seen a Western country with exit immigration.”

“What terminal were you at? I was in IGI myself this morning and had to deal with many unruly college kid types creating so much nuisance at T2,” added a third.

What are your thoughts on this Reddit post about Delhi Airport?