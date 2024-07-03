This Indian airline beat British Airways, Easy Jet… for most amount of luggage lost

Air India holds the dubious distinction of being the airline that loses the most amount of passenger luggage, according to LuggageLosers.com. An Indian airline tops the list of airlines losing the most luggage (Representational image)

The website – a brainchild of multi-millionaire developer Pieter Levels – provides a live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing right now. Levels said he created the website because Spanish low-cost airline Vueling lost his girlfriend’s luggage two weeks ago and has still not managed to return it.

Air India’s dubious distinction

According to the website, Air India has lost 50,001 bags in the last one month. This means that roughly one out of every 36 Air India passengers is probably not going to find their luggage waiting for them at the end of the journey.

Air India is followed by West Jet Airlines and Aer Lingus in the rankings. UK’s flag carrier, British Airways, ranks fourth with 72,594 bags lost in the last 30 days.

Vueling, the airline that lost Levels’s girlfriend’s luggage, ranks ninth in the current ranking with 17,219 bags lost over the last 30 days. When Levels had announced the website on June 30, the airline had been at the eighth spot.

“I made this because Vueling lost my gf's suitcase 2 weeks ago and still haven't returned it. Realizing if I had a site like this I'd never book Vueling in the first place as it's #8 worst in losing luggage right now!” he wrote on X.

Lost luggage is not the only issue facing the Tata-owned Air India. In the last few months, complaints about broken seats, dirty aircrafts and non-functional entertainment screens have also flooded social media.

In May this year, a “mass sick leave” protest by Air India staffers also led to widespread disruption of flights.