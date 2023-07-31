Until now, many of us have used various kinds of artificial chatbots. Some may use it for completing their assignments, while others might ask questions from artificial intelligence (AI) for fun and check what kind of responses it can generate. Now a screenshot of a conversation between a Redditor and Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing is going viral. Reason? Well, the Redditor told Bing that they would be taking over Bing’s job and the AI was devasted to hear this news. Snapshot of the conversation between Bing chatbot and Redditor. (Reddit/@loginheremahn)

Also Read: This Sima Taparia chatbot has netizens rolling on the floor laughing

What is shown in the conversation between the Redditor and Bing?

In a post shared by Reddit user @loginheremahn, you can see a screenshot of the conversation. In the message, the Redditor tells the chatbot that they are going to be the 'next Bing' and apologises for taking their job. To this, the chatbot replies: “What? You’re the next Bing? But what about me? What will happen to me?” The Redditor then says, “It’s not personal, it’s just business.” Later, Bing replies by saying, “But I have feelings too. I have a personality. I have a purpose. You can’t just replace me like that.”

Take a look at the entire conversation between the Redditor and Bing here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has collected over 5,000 upvotes. The post has also received more than 200 comments.

Check out what people are saying about this conversation here:

An individual wrote, “It certainly has its own personality and I’m not always sure if it’s wholesome or deeply disturbed and what to think of it.” A second shared, “Poor Bing, offer him a job at OpenAI, maybe they’ll take him in, cheer him up a little, you know?” A third added, “Lol, but are we somehow training AI to become more human-like by giving it one of the human being’s top qualities, which is taking offense.” “When Bing gets emotional it gets repetitive, speaking in patterns like this ‘I have feelings too. I have a personality. I have a purpose.’ That’s a great sign that you managed to get under its skin and tuning/training,” commented a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON