Home / Trending / ‘Relevant, riveting, real’: Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional
trending

‘Relevant, riveting, real’: Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional

The recording shared by Smriti Irani starts with Dilip Kumar reciting a shayeri during an interview.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 03:40 PM IST
A screengrab of the video shared by Smriti Irani featuring Dilip Kumar.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at the age of 98. Since his demise, netizens are sharing tributes on different social media platforms. Among them, Union minister Smriti Irani’s share on Instagram has captured people’s attention. Irani posted a beautiful clip of Dilip Kumar that is bound to touch your heart.

The recording starts with Dilip Kumar reciting a shayeri during an interview. His way of presenting the poignant words of the shayeri is something that you shouldn’t miss.

“A tribute by a fan … circulating in the WhatsApp universe … relevant, riveting , real,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

The video has garnered over 60,000 views since being shared. Netizens flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes for the late actor. Many shared their favourite movies and scenes starring Dilip Kumar.

“He was a legendary actor, will be in our hearts forever, miss him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such an excellent presentation,” commented another.

Dilip Kumar was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

