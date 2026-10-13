Renoir paintings recovered after French Riviera museum heist: What are the most famous art thefts in history?

Art thefts have long posed a challenge for museums, which must protect priceless paintings and historical treasures while allowing visitors to see them up close. In September 2026, two paintings by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir were stolen from the Renoir Museum on the French Riviera, raising fresh questions about the security of cultural institutions.

Art heists that continue to intrigue the world. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

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The paintings were recovered nearly a month later, and six suspects were arrested in connection with the theft, according to Reuters. While the artworks were recovered, the incident highlights the challenges museums face in protecting their collections.

Why are museum thefts raising concerns?

Museums must balance security with public access. Visitors expect to see original paintings and historical objects up close, but keeping these collections accessible can make protecting them more challenging.

A BBC Travel report explores how museums are reconsidering security measures while trying to preserve the visitor experience. Stronger safeguards may help protect valuable works, but changes to how artworks are displayed can also affect how visitors experience them.

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Art thefts are not new, and some of the most famous cases in history continue to intrigue people decades later. While some stolen masterpieces have been recovered, others remain missing.

4 famous art heists in history

1. The Mona Lisa theft in 1911

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa disappeared from the Louvre in Paris in August 1911. Vincenzo Peruggia, an Italian former museum worker, stole the painting and kept it hidden for more than two years. It was recovered in Italy in 1913 when he tried to sell it to an art dealer. The theft brought worldwide attention to the painting.

2. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist

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In March 1990, two men dressed as police officers entered Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and restrained its security guards. They stole 13 artworks, including pieces by Rembrandt, Johannes Vermeer and Edgar Degas. The FBI says the case remains one of the most significant art thefts in American history. The works remain missing, and empty frames still mark their former places.

3. Edvard Munch's The Scream stolen twice

Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's The Scream was stolen from Oslo's National Gallery in 1994 and recovered later that year. In 2004, armed robbers took another version from the Munch Museum, along with Madonna. Both works were recovered in 2006.

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4. Van Gogh paintings stolen in Amsterdam

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In 2002, thieves broke into Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum and stole two paintings, View of the Sea at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen. The works were recovered in Italy in 2016 during an investigation into organised crime.

These cases show that even famous museums can be targeted by thieves. Protecting valuable artworks while allowing visitors to see them remains a challenge.