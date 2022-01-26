Jawan’s rendition of Mohammed Rafi's patriotic song on Republic Day wins hearts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:32 PM IST
To mark the occasion of Republic Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is taking to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Just like this video they shared that shows a jawan’s rendition of a famous patriotic song by Mohammed Rafi.

“Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings on #RepublicDay2022,” they wrote and also shared a few lines from the song as the caption. They also added the hashtags #RepublicDay and #Himveers.

The video opens to show two jawans. One of them is Singh who is singing the song and the other person is playing a guitar. The jawan is seen singing the song Kar Chale Hum Fida from the 1964 Hindi film Haqeeqat. Written by Kaifi Azmi, the iconic song was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

The video has been posted a few hours ago and since then, has accumulated nearly 2,800 likes. The share has also promoted people to post appreciative comments.

“Superb,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute,” posted another. One person also posted several heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

