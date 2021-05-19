Rhino plays keyboard to celebrate birthday. Watch video

As a special birthday treat for everyone, a rhino at Denver Zoo played the keyboard on his birthday. Bandhu, a greater one-horned rhino turned 12 and a video of his birthday treat has been shared on Instagram. It has since brought a smile on many faces.

The video was posted on Instagram some 12 hours ago by Denver Zoo. “Happy Birthday, Bandhu!” says the post.

“Our resident male greater one-horned rhino turns 12 today! It might be his birthday, but Bandhu wanted to treat you all to a special song he wrote all by himself. Using his prehensile lip to compose a tune is just one of the many ways we can use enrichment to mentally and physically stimulate the birthday boy,” the caption details further.

Watch the rhino playing the keyboard in the video below:





Since being posted, the video has collected over 17,000 views and 3,400 likes. Several people have posted comments about the share. From wishing Bandhu a happy birthday, to reacting to the clip, here’s what people have posted about the video.

“Best song ever!” reacted an individual. “Give that man an Emmy!” added another. “Happy birthday Bandhu! Yay! Love that big boy!” posted a third. “When animals have more talent than me,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video and Bandhu?

