‘RIP momos’: Foodies give thumbs down to pineapple momos

Momo is a delectable street food that brings joy to the palates of many. While some relish it deep-fried, others take pleasure in the steamed version. As for condiments, choices vary. Some favour the combination of red chutney and mayonnaise, while others prefer one of them individually. The widespread popularity of this dish has prompted people to experiment with it and give birth to unexpected fusions, with the recent one being pineapple momos. Yes, you read that right.

After watching the video that shows the making of pineapple momos, many expressed their disappointment in the comments. (Instagram/@sun_kaha_chale)

“Pinneapple momos,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by video creator Jatin Kumar. The video shared by Kumar shows a street vendor making pineapple momos. He first cuts a slice of pineapple into small pieces and later uses them solely as fillings for momos. As the video progresses, the vendor seals the momos and steams them. He didn't stop here and deep fries them. Once the momos are crisp and golden brown, he plates them. Towards the end of this video, a man breaks momos into two to show pineapple as its filling.

Watch the making of pineapple momos here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since garnered over 5.2 lakh views. Additionally, the video has collected a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to momos having fruit filling:

“Bhagwan kabhi maaf nahi krega tumko [God will never forgive you],” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Man hat gaya ab to momos se bhai aise mat karo.”

“That’s illegal,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Bro, kabhi chocolate momo khaya hai [Bro, have you ever had chocolate momos].”

“RIP momos,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth posted, “Pineapple and momos both are my favourite, but after this I'm changing my choice.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you dare to try pineapple momos?

