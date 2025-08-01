Robot spotted running across Dubai street in viral video: ‘Rushing to pee? Looking for a job?’

A video of a humanoid robot running across a street in Dubai has become a source of amusement for social media users. An Instagram post claimed the robot was seen near the Emirates Tower. Snippet of a humanoid robot in Dubai. (Instagram/@nazish8)

The footage was initially shared by Nazish Khan with a caption that read, “Welcome to the future.” Quickly, it went viral after being shared across various social media platforms.

What does the video show?

In the video, the robot is seen crossing a street. A person, presumably its operator, is seen walking behind it. The scene is recorded from inside a car.

What are humanoid robots?

Nvidia describes them as “general-purpose, bipedal robots modeled after the human form factor.” They are created to work alongside humans and help increase productivity. Their design allows them to learn and perform a variety of tasks, including unboxing, loading, grasping an object or moving a container.

Take a look at the surprising video:

Social media is excited:

Expressing wonder, an Instagram user wrote, “It’s not AI; Only in Dubai — where the future walks among us! Spotting robots on the streets is no longer sci-fi but part of everyday life here.” Another added, “Dubai never fails to amaze me.”

Also Read: Robot chefs run California restaurant and serve burgers in less than 30 seconds

A few took the route of hilarity and wondered where the robot was headed. One such individual posted, “Rushing to pee? Looking for a job? Where is the robot going?” A fourth joined, “Can’t bear this hot weather, run baby run.”

Robot turns violent:

In a separate incident, a video sent shockwaves across social media after it captured a humanoid robot’s meltdown. The eerie footage showed a robot suspended from a construction crane flipping its limbs violently. As the scene unfolded, two men looked at the device in confusion and fear.

Within a few moments, the robot lurched forward and started dragging itself across the factory floor.