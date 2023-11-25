Roger Federer breaks down in tears while listening to opera singer Andrea Bocelli

A video of Roger Federer getting emotional during a performance by opera singer Andrea Bocelli has gone viral. During a recent concert of Bocelli, the athlete was invited to the stage where he enjoyed the performance of the opera singer and by the end couldn't control his tears.

The video begins with Andrea Bocelli calling Roger Federer a living legend and inviting him to come to the stage. The singer adds that it is an honour for him to dedicate his next piece to Federer. Once the tennis player graces the stage, Bocelli starts his performance. Initially, Federer silently stands beside the singer to enjoy his singing. However, soon he gets overflowed with emotions and starts shedding tears. The video ends with them sharing an embrace.

Another post was also shared from Bocelli’s official Instagram with a series of pictures showing the singer and the tennis player. The images are accompanied by a heartfelt note from the opera singer.

“A myth on and off the court. A master whose control and dexterity inspire wonder, defying the humanly possible, with a loyalty and a sensitivity that the world glimpses both in the many legendary finals and in the many humanitarian endeavors that see him come out on top regularly – with the latter being the most important, because they aim to make everyone, and life itself, the winner. When I picture Roger Federer, I imagine him offering a handshake and an earnest smile to his opponent after a match. This intense, authentic gesture reveals the greatness of a modern hero, a shining example for us all,” it reads.

“I myself had the privilege of shaking his hand on stage in Zurich. It was a true honor to dedicate my last song, one of opera’s best-known victory anthems, to him. It was an even greater honor to stand beside him and share the intense emotion of the moment before releasing the intensity with a hug that I have borne in my heart since that evening,” the note further adds.

Take a look at these posts by Andrea Bocelli about Roger Federer:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 4.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

Here’s what Instagram users shared in the comments section:

“Crying as I relive it all again watching this video! Andrea, you are a force. Roger being overcome by emotion showed us just how powerful music is,” expressed an Instagram user. “I started crying from Andrea’s beautiful voice on this exquisite piece of music! But when Roger started crying, I totally lost it!” added another.

“Two great performers in sport and music both share in kindness to others, how beautiful this was to watch,” joined a fourth. “When talented people from different fields meet, only emotions can speak!” wrote a fourth.

