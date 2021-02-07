Rose Day 2021: Love is in the air and so are the memes. Seen them yet?
The Valentine’s week has started with Rose Day as the first occasion to the week filled with love. On this special day, people give their loved ones roses as a symbol of love and affection. The occasion has also prompted many to share several wishes and posts on Twitter that made the hashtag #roseday to trend on Twitter. Some also took the opportunity to share some hilarious memes for the day.
So if you are looking for some funny memes among all the love-filled posts check out these shares.
Bernie Sanders is definitely a mood
Who better than Babu Bhaiya to voice out the annoyance of single people
In a parallel universe
This one will crack you up irrespective of your relationship status
So will this one
Netflix also joined the fun with a feel-good post featuring the sit-com Schitt’s Creek
Rose Day is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the Valentine’s Day.
What are your thoughts on these hilarious memes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rose Day 2021: Love is in the air and so are the memes. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian village gets flooded with surreal red water. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Good samaritans save over 10,000 lives, tweets Delhi CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man swallows earbud while sleeping, cautions others not to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US shelter is letting cats poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terai forest division develops mixed vegetation for elephants. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
94-year-old Canadian becomes world's oldest waterskier. Watch record making clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper implants pink diamond worth millions into his forehead. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog sent off by referee for invading pitch during football match in Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox