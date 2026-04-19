1.84 LPA to 75 LPA in 9 years: Techie from tier-3 college shares career journey

At a time when many in the tech industry are worried about layoffs, college tiers and degrees, a Reddit post detailing one professional’s steady rise from ₹1.84 LPA to ₹75 LPA in 9 years is gaining attention.

The techie shared that he is currently working as a Senior Solutions Architect in IT.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the post titled ‘From 1.84 LPA to 75 LPA in 9 Years: No B.Tech, Tier-3 College. Nothing is Impossible,’ the user shared that he is currently working as a Senior Solutions Architect in IT, despite coming from a non-engineering background. “I didn't have a B.Tech. I did a B.Sc. in Maths with Computer Applications from a Tier-3 college. No fancy campus, no premium network,” he wrote.

The user shared that he started his career through campus placement at a WITCH company - an acronym for major Indian IT services and consulting companies, including Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and HCLTech - with a salary of ₹1.84 LPA. Then, after 4 years, he revealed that his salary grew to ₹4.5 LPA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The OP shared that the turning point came after the Covid-19 pandemic. He switched to a Big 4 firm, where his salary increased to ₹8 LPA - a 78% hike. However, the user wrote that he was not satisfied with the role and decided to switch again within a year. “By aggressively offer-hopping and securing 3 competing offers: New Salary: 17.4 LPA (- 117% Hike),” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OP shared that the turning point came after the Covid-19 pandemic. He switched to a Big 4 firm, where his salary increased to ₹8 LPA - a 78% hike. However, the user wrote that he was not satisfied with the role and decided to switch again within a year. “By aggressively offer-hopping and securing 3 competing offers: New Salary: 17.4 LPA (- 117% Hike),” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie at JP Morgan breaks down ₹30K monthly spend, rent takes biggest chunk)

Growth and challenges

The Redditor said that over the next 3 years, he stayed in the same company and received a steady annual hikes of 15-20%, reaching ₹30 LPA. But due to a difficult work environment, the user said that they moved to a startup for better pay and work-life balance. This pushed his salary to ₹42.2 LPA, marking a 40% jump.

However, the Redditor shared that a year later, he was laid off. “It felt like a setback, but I walked away with 3 months of severance. I used that time to prep,” the user wrote. But his effort did pay off as he soon secured a new role at another startup with a salary of ₹75 LPA - a 77% increase from his previous pay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reflecting on his journey, the techie said that not having a B.Tech degree did not stop his growth. “Once you get your foot in the door, your ability to solve problems matters more than your degree title,” he wrote.

He also noted that layoffs are not always the end, and can sometimes open doors to better opportunities.” Getting laid off at 42 LPA felt scary, but it actually provided the bridge to 75 LPA,” he said.

He concluded with a simple message: “If you are stuck at a WITCH company or feel like your non-engineering background is a curse, it’s not. Keep upskilling, keep switching when the growth stalls, and don't let a bad manager kill your ambition.”

“Degrees get you the first job; grit and strategic switching get you the career. Nothing is impossible,” the user wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON