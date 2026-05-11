6.75 crore to raise a child in India? Financial advisor breaks down rising costs, internet divided

Financial advisor and content creator Udayan Adhye has gone viral after claiming that raising a child in a metro city in India could cost parents as much as ₹6.75 crore.

Adhye broke down the rising costs associated with education, lifestyle and healthcare.(Unsplash/Representational image )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a video shared on Instagram, Adhye broke down the rising costs associated with education, lifestyle and healthcare, arguing that many parents underestimate how expensive raising children has become. “You need ₹6.75 crores to raise a child in a metro city in India, and if you don’t believe it, let me break down the exact math,” he said in the video.

Adhye explained that one of the biggest concerns is education inflation. He claimed that many financial products marketed for children offer returns of only 5–6%, while school and college expenses are increasing at 10–12% annually. “At that rate, costs double every 6 years,” he said, adding that a 4-year college programme costing ₹20 lakh today could rise to ₹1.6-2 crore by the time a child turns 18.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also listed several additional expenses that contribute to the overall estimate, including school fees, sports, music lessons, coaching classes, vacations, gadgets, childcare, healthcare and lifestyle costs over a period of 21 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also listed several additional expenses that contribute to the overall estimate, including school fees, sports, music lessons, coaching classes, vacations, gadgets, childcare, healthcare and lifestyle costs over a period of 21 years. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “A post-graduation, if your child chooses to do one, is a separate cost,” Adhye added, noting that in many Indian families, such expenses are often funded through education loans or by the child themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A post-graduation, if your child chooses to do one, is a separate cost,” Adhye added, noting that in many Indian families, such expenses are often funded through education loans or by the child themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Raising a child in an Indian metro is no longer just an emotional decision. It is a serious financial goal. School, college, coaching, lifestyle, healthcare, gadgets, vacations; the numbers quietly compound for 21 years. And no, a basic child plan won’t cut it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Raising a child in an Indian metro is no longer just an emotional decision. It is a serious financial goal. School, college, coaching, lifestyle, healthcare, gadgets, vacations; the numbers quietly compound for 21 years. And no, a basic child plan won’t cut it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video quickly sparked debate online, with many social media users reacting to the staggering estimate.

“It’s good to be informed but all of these reels are just propagating not to have a child. I see Instagram reels now are only promoting fear and raising anxiety,” one user commented.

“Simple solution: Adopt a cat/dog,” another joked.

“I will get a Lamborghini for myself from that money,” a third user wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON