86,000 ki Dior chappal’: Man records his experience of buying luxury footwear for mom

A video of a man purchasing luxury footwear for his mom has become a source of discussion on Instagram. This otherwise sweet and heartwarming moment became intriguing for some when they learned that the Instagram user and content creator purchased a pair of Dior footwear for ₹86,000. A man showing a Dior footwear he purchased for his mom. (Instagram/@ypmvlogs)

“Rs. 86,000 ki DIOR CHAPPAL. Will you buy it or not?” Yadupriyam Mehta wrote while posting the video. In the clip, he gives a brief glimpse of a Dior store while saying he likes some of the footwear on display. He then expresses that he is buying a Dior slide for his mom, adding that it is worth ₹86,000.

As the video continues, he shows how Dior packed the footwear and then goes on to unbox it - unveiling a classic product from the luxury brand.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media is divided:

The video divided social media. While some were in awe of the product, others suggested that it doesn’t look like something worth ₹86,000. A few simply posted emoticons to show their reactions.

“Mammi ko sirf apna pyaar and respect de. Aur kuch nahi hai duniya me iske siwa (You just need to give respect and love to your mom. She doesn’t want anything else in the world),” an individual wrote. Another person added, “ ₹250 ka yehan se le lete (You could have purchased it for ₹250).” A third posted, “She is a lucky mother.” A fourth commented, “But, so beautiful.” Many reacted to the share with either heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

The product is Dior Dway Slide, which, according to the luxury brand’s website, is available in two colours. The slide’s upper features an embroidered Christian Dior Paris signature. On the site, it is listed for $775.

Yay or nay? What do you think of this footwear? Would you like to buy one?