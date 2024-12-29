US woman spotted flaunting basmati rice bag in salon: 'Luxury at a budget price'

In a time when luxury handbags have become synonymous with style, a Basmati rice tote bag has grabbed the internet's attention. The quirky accessory was spotted in a salon in the United States and quickly became the focal point of a now-viral video shared by Instagram user Amanda John Mangalathil. A woman in the US carrying a Basmati rice tote bag in a salon went viral.(Instagram/amandajohnmangalathil10)

The unconventional accessory

The video, which has garnered over 8 lakh views, highlights the ongoing craze for luxury bags but with a humorous twist. In the clip, a woman carrying a Basmati rice tote bag as a trendy alternative to high-end designer purses. "You need to see what’s trending in America. And you can get it easily. This trend is easily available in India at a low price," Amanda quipped in her video, poking fun at the irony of the trend.

Her witty remark has struck a chord with viewers, earning the video over 8 lakh views.

Social media reactions: Laughter and love

Social media users flooded the post with hilarious and light-hearted reactions.

One user joked, "Finally, an Indian export that’s making waves in global fashion!" Another chimed in, "Who needs Gucci when you have Basmati?" A third commented, "This is peak sustainability – fashion with a purpose."

Others couldn’t resist pointing out the irony of the trend, with one remarking, "Looks like America finally caught up with our jute bag swag." Meanwhile, some users shared their disbelief, writing, "I can’t believe this is trending!" and "Fashion has truly come full circle."

Not the first bizarre trend

This isn’t the first time the fashion world has embraced the unconventional. Earlier this year, luxury brand Moschino launched a celery-shaped clutch priced at a staggering ₹3.75 lakh. The clutch featured a digital print designed to mimic the vegetable, complete with handcrafted Nappa leather leaves and branches for added realism.