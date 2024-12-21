Backpack bursts into flames at Berlin airport, causing panic. Watch

A video showing a backpack spontaneously combusting at Berlin Airport has surfaced on social media, sparking widespread concern and attention. The video shared on Instagram shows the chaotic scene that unfolded as the backpack caught fire, sending nearby passengers and staff into a state of panic. The fire is believed to have been caused by batteries in the bag.(Instagram/@everwandertravel)

The video, posted with the caption, "Minding my own business getting ready to board a flight in Berlin, and then all h*ll breaks loose after someone’s backpack spontaneously combusts. Let’s just say, I’m a believer when the airline agent asks me if I have any batteries in my checked luggage now. Thankfully, the only injury was a mild burn to the backpack owner. I’m counting my blessings this didn’t happen 30 mins later while on the plane," provides insight into the incident, which unfolded unexpectedly.

In the footage, the black backpack can be seen engulfed in flames, while other luggage scattered around the area is unharmed. Security personnel quickly respond, using a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. Amid the chaos, a woman is seen running in haste, only to slip but manage to escape the scene unharmed.

In the comments section of the post, many users voiced their concerns and speculated on the cause of the fire. Some pointed out the potential risks of carrying lithium-ion batteries in luggage, a known cause of spontaneous combustion. Others expressed gratitude that the situation was contained before it could escalate further.

Many took to the comments section to share their reactions. A user commented, “Imagine this happening on a flight. This is why it’s important to follow the regulations of the airlines and aviation.”

Another added, “Glad there was no more serious injuries, hope the backpack owner was okey, glad it didn’t happen on the plane.”

Berlin Airport authorities have not yet issued an official statement, but the quick response of security staff is being praised on social media. However, Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the precise location where the incident took place.