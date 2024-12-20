Menu Explore
Chaos breaks out at Chicago airport as people brawl with 'wet floor' signs. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 20, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Massive brawl at Chicago O'Hare Airport went viral; four men clashed using wet-floor signs as weapons. Police responded, but no arrests were made.

Public spaces across the United States are increasingly becoming hotspots for bizarre and chaotic incidents. From viral brawls to unexpected scuffles, social media is flooded with videos showcasing the turbulence in these areas. The latest addition to this unsettling trend is a massive brawl at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, which has captured widespread attention online.

A brawl at Chicago O'Hare Airport saw people fighting with wet-floor signs.(X/@Chicago_Goofies)
A brawl at Chicago O'Hare Airport saw people fighting with wet-floor signs.(X/@Chicago_Goofies)

A wrestling match at Terminal 3

A now-viral video has emerged from Chicago’s busiest airport, depicting a dramatic fight among four men in the American Airlines ticketing area at Terminal 3. The altercation, described by witnesses as resembling a WWE wrestling match, saw the use of wet-floor signs as improvised weapons.

The footage showcases a heated three-on-one altercation, where a man in a white shirt fought back ferociously against his attackers. Displaying raw strength, he hurled his opponents to the ground and used a broken wet-floor sign as a weapon, mimicking the theatrical moves of a professional wrestler. In a shocking turn, the man even ripped out several dreadlocks from one of his attackers and held one up triumphantly during the melee.

As the fight escalated, the man grabbed a metal stanchion, lifting it threateningly. His actions ultimately forced the other men to retreat, bringing an end to the chaotic scene.

Watch the clip here:

Not employees of American Airlines

The individuals involved in the brawl were identified as workers from concession stands at the airport, not employees of American Airlines, offering some clarity amidst the confusion. While Chicago police promptly responded to the incident, no arrests have been made, as reported by the New York Post. Authorities noted that the altercation did not interfere with other travellers, though the motive behind the fight remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving many questions unanswered.

