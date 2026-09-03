' 94,000 gross salary, 14,000 NPS': Woman reveals government bank officer salary, lists job perks

For many young Indians, securing a government bank job is seen as a stable and sought-after career option, offering a steady salary, allowances and other benefits. One woman recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her earnings as a government bank officer, along with the perks she receives.

Aastha revealed that she earns a gross salary of ₹94,000. (Instagram/@aasthajdiaries)

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In an Instagram video, Aastha revealed that she earns a gross salary of ₹94,000 after working at a bank for around 2.5 years. She also said that ₹14,000 is contributed towards her National Pension System (NPS).

She also detailed the various allowances provided by the bank, including petrol, newspaper, telephone, entertainment and medical allowances. "Toh sab mila kar ₹12 lakh per annum ho hi jaata hai," she said.

The text on the video read, "I'm 27. Here's how much I earn as a government banker." In the caption, Aastha wrote, “How much I earn as an officer in govt bank.”

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In another Instagram video, Aastha opened up about the challenges she faced while preparing to become a Bank PO.

She said it took her three years to clear the exam and secure a bank job. "Mujhe Bank PO banne mein poore teen saal lag gaye. Jab pehla attempt diya tha toh Pre bhi crack nahi hua," she said.

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Aastha said that in her next attempt, she managed to reach the final list but missed out by just 0.4 marks. "Next attempt mein bahut koshish kari aur main final list tak bhi pahunchi, lekin 0.4 se out ho gayi. Aisa laga jaise depression mein chali gayi hoon," she said.

However, she decided to continue preparing and eventually secured her first preference, Punjab National Bank (PNB). "Lekin phir se himmat jutayi aur preparation shuru kari, phir mili mujhe meri first preference Punjab National Bank," Aastha said.

She ended the video by encouraging other aspirants not to give up on their goal. "Agar main kar sakti hoon toh tum bhi kar sakte ho, bas lage raho," she said.