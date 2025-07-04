‘Rude and confusing’: US employee shares frustrations over disorganised work culture at Indian company

A Reddit post has triggered widespread discussion after a user shared his confusing and frustrating experience of working remotely for an India-based company while living in the United States. In a post titled "Indian company in US – rude and confusing", user @Mediocre-Magazine-30 described a month-long ordeal marked by poor leadership, excessive micromanagement, and what he felt were significant cultural differences in workplace communication. A US employee shared frustrations about confusing leadership and micromanagement at an Indian company.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Indian employee in US asked to 'stop speaking in meetings' because of accent: ‘I felt insulted’)

“So I've taken this job with a company based in India. I live in the US. My job is to get the company going in America,” he wrote. “I report to the US CEO (I think) but it seems I have like five bosses, all who don't coordinate.” He went on to describe a confusing work structure and a lack of training. “It’s been a month and so far the job is super confusing with either no direction or way over-the-top micromanagement.”

No training, constant calls, and unprofessional behaviour

The user mentioned being assigned a cold call campaign, with mandatory check-ins at 8 am and 4:30 pm every weekday. “In general there is no training, and the lead guy sitting in India today was very rude and acted like I haven't been doing anything,” he said. “He also complained and ambushed me about other irrelevant topics such as why I haven't dug into the CRM — there is nothing to do on it yet.”

He concluded by expressing anxiety over possibly being fired soon, adding, “Maybe I need to work harder, but today was just unreal where this Indian guy turned on me and was so disrespectful.”

Check out the post here:

Online users weigh in

The post received several comments from users who related to the situation or offered advice. One commenter wrote, “Buddy, these are people who expect you to be like a servant. You can't reason with them.” Another urged calmness, suggesting: “Just say that it would be nice to have a productive conversation. If not, take a break and continue later.”

Others pointed to systemic issues in Indian corporate environments. “It’s quite common — no coordination, micromanagement, lack of clarity, ego issues, and sudden blame games,” one said. Another advised, “Please find a new job. Not worth it. They’ll probably bring in one of their own anyway.”

(Also read: US company demands Indian employee keep camera on during work hours. His response)

An Indian manager chimed in to say, “Your manager seems like an idiot. Just leave. Value culture more.” Another said: “Look for a new job.”