Indian student from tier-3 college rejects US company offer over one condition: ‘It bothered me’

A student from a “tier 3” college in India has revealed that he turned down an offer from a US-based company due to one demand they had. In a post shared on Reddit, the student revealed that his would-be employers expected him to keep his camera on during work hours - a thing he refused to do. An Indian student explains why he turned down an offer from a US company.

However, after turning down the offer, the student began to have second thoughts and turned to Reddit for advice.

Job offer from US-based company

“Recently received an offer from a US based company (most of them are Indian and settled in the US). They were offering me a full stack developer intern role and after that a full-time role,” the student wrote.

He said that the company offered him a stipend of INR 25,000 to start with, but later agreed to increase that to ₹35,000 to 40,000 per month. They also promised a conversion to a full-time role at a salary of more than ₹12 lakh per annum after the completion of the internship.

The company also stipulated that he would have to work during US office hours. The student agreed readily to this demand. However, the company’s next demand left him nonplussed and eventually led to him rejecting the offer.

Company’s condition for intern

The company further stipulated that the intern must keep his camera on at all times while working.

“The next thing they said was you have to stay in the meeting during working hours and your camera should be on. This is something which bothered me. I tried to convince them on the meeting part but they didn't agree,” the student explained.

Unhappy with this demand, the student finally said no to the offer.

However, he later began to question his own decision when seniors and friends told him he was unlikely to land such a good offer again.

“But after asking everyone, now some friends and seniors are saying I should accept the offer as I come from tier 3 college and getting such kind of offers is difficult for me. Did I make the right choice? Or I am gonna regret this?” he asked Reddit.

Reddit replies

The query left Reddit users divided, with some saying he made the right choice and others advising him to take up the offer.

“I think you've done the right thing. This camera on part is really weird,” wrote one Reddit user.

“It’s a choice. Some Indian companies have started doing this weirdly which is just a power trip for the idiot manager. If you have options, don’t join them. If not, join them, make your money and leave them as soon as you can. They are not for long term employment,” another advised.

“Camera on at all times means you will work as a slave. I think their productivity metric measurement is off,” a third Reddit user added.