Zomato delivery agent’s ‘looking for internship’ note with food order in Bengaluru wins hearts

A Zomato delivery executive in Bengaluru slipped a handwritten note into a food order, pitching himself for a summer internship in a move that is winning praise on social media. The picture of the note was shared on LinkedIn by the customer, Nikhil C, who discovered it along with his meal. A Zomato agent slipped a succint internship application into a food order.(LinkedIn/nikhilc-23-it)

Nikhil, a solutions engineer based in Bengaluru, had nothing but good things to say about the Zomato delivery driver’s zeal to secure a summer internship.

The note

In his handwritten note, the Zomato delivery executive identified himself as a college student on the lookout for a marketing internship. He requested the receivers of his note to contact him if they had a suitable opportunity.

“I am a college student looking for a summer internship in marketing (NOT sales). Do contact me,” the Zomato agent wrote, adding his phone number. On the back of the note, he added an apology for his “terrible handwriting.”

Nikhil, who received the note after ordering food at work, shared its pic on LinkedIn. “It was a late evening at work at shopflo when my colleague Yash Kondewar and I ordered food from Zomato, just looking to get through a long evening. But along with the food came a handwritten letter from the delivery partner,” he revealed on LinkedIn.

Nikhil was struck by the Zomato delivery agent’s drive. “That note hit me. Amidst the hustle of deliveries, this person still took a shot at reaching out - handwritten, bold, and hopeful,” he said. “It reminded me how opportunities don’t always come through formal channels - sometimes, they’re scribbled on paper in the middle of a delivery run.”

Nikhil was not alone in being impressed by the note.

“It takes tons of courage to do the ‘not so obvious thing’ and put yourself in a vulnerable spot (at least in your mind). Hope they found the internship,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“As a college student myself, this really inspired me. It’s not easy to put yourself out there like that, especially in such an unconventional way. Huge respect to the delivery partner for being bold and creative!” another wrote.

In the comments section, a person named Karan Andani identified himself as the author of the note.