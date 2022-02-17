Runaway tyre smashes windshield of police car in Pennsylvania, cops escape unhurt. Watch

A video of an out-of-control tyre that ended up smashing the windshield of a police car in Pennsylvania was recently posted online. Shared on Facebook by Spring Township Police Department, the video has now created a buzz online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police department also shared a descriptive caption along with the video. They mentioned that no one was hurt in this incident.

“Talk about expecting the unexpected! Today while monitoring traffic in the 1300 block of Zion Rd. Officers were caught by surprise when a pickup truck traveling west lost a wheel/tire that struck the patrol unit the officers were sitting in. Luckily the tire struck the cruiser and then launched in the air off to the opposite side of the road instead of traveling into the opposite lane and striking a moving vehicle coming in the other direction. The cruiser suffered some extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured,” they wrote.

The video shows the police car standing on the road. Suddenly, a runaway tyre comes rolling towards them. Within moments, it smashes against the windshield of the car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video:

This is, however, not the only video that the department posted. They also shared a video showing the inside of the car after the incident. “This is an inside view of the cruiser as the tire smashes into the windshield. Notice the glass shards that encapsulate the interior of the vehicle. We are very grateful both officers were okay!” they wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON