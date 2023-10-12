Ryanair shares savage reply to customer’s complaint tweet

Many people turn to social media as a platform for voicing their grievances with companies. A passenger flying with Ryanair, also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a complaint, however the response he received from the airline has left many people in splits.

Ryanair shared a hilarious response to a customer's complaint. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

X user, who goes by the handle @ToldYouThusly wrote, “@Ryanair I will bring my own stairs next time.” Alongside the tweet he also shared a picture of the plane and the stairs attached to it for people to board. (Also Read: American and British passenger throw punches at each other for window-seat on Ryanair flight)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after this post was shared, Ryanair took notice of it and replied by writing, “Bring your own plane next time too.”

The tweet by Ryanair was shared on October 11. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 24.6 million views. The share also numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share how hilarious they found the airline’s response.

Check out what people are saying about this tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, our winner is…@ryanair.”

A second said, “Why he’s complaining about the stairs? Everything seems okay.”

“This is the most savage client-to-customer response I have seen,” commented a third.

A fourth added, “Ryanair waited for this exact moment right here lmao.”

A fifth shared, “Bro was just joking, you burnt him.”

“I think we need a GoFundMe page here to rent an airplane to that person, where is Mr Beast?” joked a sixth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON