Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Tremlett’s funny Twitter exchange may amuse you

Sachin Tendulkar recently engaged in a witty online conversation with England’s Chris Tremlett on Twitter. Tendulkar responded to a post, including a picture, shared by Tremlett. The friendly exchange has gained much love from netizens.

“If I can look as good as this guy at his age I’ll be a very happy man,” Tremlett wrote while sharing the picture of him with the ace Indian cricketer. He also tagged Tendulkar. In response, the Master Blaster re-shared the pic and tweeted, “How many OMELETTES would I need to eat to look like TREMLETT?”

Take a look at the exchange:

Shared on March 10, the post has garnered over 15,400 likes and several reactions. Tweeple were quite amused and it may leave you chuckling too. Retired England cricketer Darren Gough also commented with a funny tip.

People found Tendulkar’s humorous share amusing. While some shared their tricks and routines, others expressed how he already looks fit.

What do you think of the Twitter conversation?