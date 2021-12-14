Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar expresses his love for Misal Pav in this viral video
trending

Sachin Tendulkar expresses his love for Misal Pav in this viral video

This video on Instagram shows how former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was enjoying his favourite snack Misal Pav.
Sachin Tendulkar saying “ek number,” as he enjoyes his favourite snack Misal Pav. (instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

What is your favourite snack? What do you think Sachin Tendulkar would answer if you ask him the same question? Well, you don’t have to guess anymore as the former Indian cricket captain recently took to social media to post about his favourite snack. It’s Misal Pav.

Misal Pav is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is loved by many, including this cricketer. In the video, Tendulkar is seen squeezing some lemon juice onto a plate of Misal. Then, he enjoys it with a piece of bread or Pav. He evidently loves the dish so much that he simply can't stop talking about how tasty it is. He also mentions that it reminds him of a dish called Khao Suey from Burma.

“Misal Pav ki kuch baat hi alag hai. It reminds me of Burmese Khao Suey. But, Maharashtra chi Misal Pav ek number,” he said in the video that he uploaded on both Twitter (https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1469907020383932416) and Instagram. He shared this video with a caption that read, "Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!”

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

Since being shared two days ago, this video has garnered more than 6.4 million views and several comments from people all over social media.

“My Favorite, you and the dish you are enjoying,” commented an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another. “God bless you sir,” commented a third. “Misal > other Sunday breakfast,” related a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar maharashtra food
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP