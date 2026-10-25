Sachin Tendulkar recalls asking his mother for home-cooked Maharashtrian food before returning from cricket tours

Sachin Tendulkar has offered fans a glimpse into his life beyond cricket, recalling how he would call his mother before returning home from long tours to tell her what he wanted to eat. The cricket legend spoke about the Maharashtrian dishes he craved while travelling and why his mother's cooking remains difficult to replicate.

Sachin Tendulkar shares a heartwarming food memory. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

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Tendulkar shared the memory in an Instagram video that struck a chord with fans who relate to the comfort of ghar ka khana.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls his mother's cooking

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In the video, Tendulkar says that he would miss home-cooked food whenever he was away on long tours. He recalled calling his mother two or three days before returning home to tell her what he wanted her to prepare.

Among the dishes he mentioned were varan bhaat, a traditional Maharashtrian combination of lentils and rice, batata bhaji, a potato preparation, and his favourite vegetable dish.

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{{^usCountry}} Tendulkar also spoke about a special mixture his mother used to prepare. While the recipe has been shared within the family, he said that recreating the taste of her cooking was difficult because nothing quite matched the food made by her hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tendulkar also spoke about a special mixture his mother used to prepare. While the recipe has been shared within the family, he said that recreating the taste of her cooking was difficult because nothing quite matched the food made by her hands. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted two simple details that made the meal special: adding ghee and eating with one's hands. As he spoke about the food, his excitement was evident, with the cricketer eager to get back to his meal.

The video caption read, “Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, jab tak banta hai ghar pe aisa khana!”

Check out the full video below:

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Internet reacts

The video struck a chord with fans, many of whom related to Tendulkar's affection for home-cooked meals. Several users praised his simplicity, while others said watching him enjoy the food had left them hungry.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan commented, “That sticky rice”.

Another user called Tendulkar their “childhood hero”, while someone else wrote, “This simplicity made him THE SACHIN”.

A fan who identified as a South Indian also expressed their love for the traditional Maharashtrian combination, commenting, “Although I am a south indian but varan bhaat tup is love”.

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Other reactions included, “Why am I feeling hungry watching this”, and “Bhagwan ko bhog lag gaya hai doston, ab kha lo khana saare”.

Some fans described the video as raw and emotional, appreciating the unscripted glimpse into the cricketer's everyday life.

The video reminded fans that even a cricket legend like Sachin Tendulkar finds comfort in his mother's cooking and the taste of home.