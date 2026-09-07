Sachin Tendulkar buys 3.86 acres of land in Lonavala near Mumbai for ₹70 crore

Sachin Tendulkar has purchased a 3.86-acre land parcel in Lonavala, ₹70 crore, according to property registration data accessed by Zapkey. Sachin Tendulkar has purchased a 3.86-acre land parcel in Lonavala, ₹70 crore. (X images)

The transaction was registered through three separate conveyance deeds on September 4, 2026, involving land parcels and an existing built-up structure in Lonavala.

The total consideration across the three transactions is approximately ₹70 crore, comprising ₹63.69 crore for the first 3.09-acre land parcel, ₹4.56 crore for the second, and ₹1.75 crore for the third, the documents show.

Of the three land parcels, Tendulkar purchased 100% ownership of the 3.09-acre parcel; for the other two, he acquired a 50% undivided share, the documents show.

According to the documents, Tendulkar purchased the three properties from Nandan Dhananjay Mehta and Vivaswat Dhananjay Mehta. A stamp duty of ₹4.20 crore, and a registration fees of ₹90,000 was paid for which the transaction was registered on September 4, 2026.

The land parcels were purchased in Lonavala's Maval Taluka, totaling around 15,601.78 sq m, equivalent to around 1.68 lakh sq ft or 3.86 acres.

Based on the total consideration and the transacted area, the blended effective rate is around ₹4,168 per sq ft across the three conveyance deeds, according to Zapkey.com

An email query was sent to Sachin Tendulkar's representative. Nandan Dhananjay Mehta and Vivaswat Dhananjay Mehta could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about Lonavala’s real estate market and Bollywood stars who own second homes there

Previous transaction of Tendulkar family In May 2025, Anjali Tendulkar, wife of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has bought a ₹32 lakh apartment in Virar, near Mumbai, for a staff member.

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment has been purchased in a building named Peninsula Heights in Virar, the documents show.

The 391 sq ft apartment is on the third floor of the building.

Also Read: Anjali Tendulkar buys a 391 sq ft apartment in Virar, near Mumbai, for ₹32 lakh for an employee

All about Lonavala Lonavala, a hill station located 100 km from Mumbai and 60 km from Pune, is one of the most frequented hill stations during the weekends, especially during the monsoon and winters. According to real estate experts, Lonavala is a popular second-home destination in Maharashtra and has attracted interest from high-net-worth individuals and celebrities.

Lonavala is primarily a second home destination and is popular among people wanting to invest in villas, farmhouses or bungalows. Majority of the second homebuyers in Lonavala are from Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat. Several Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also invested in the area. These buyers generally visit the area during the monsoon and in winters to close the deal, said local brokers.

Also Read: Alibaug real estate in numbers: Why land values in this second home destination could rise 3x–3.5x in the next 6 years

Majority of the transactions in Lonavala comprise ready-to-move-in villas followed by bare-shell villas and land, according to experts.