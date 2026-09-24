MeT predicts another spell of rain in Himachal from Sept 24

After days of dry weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted another spell of rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh from September 24. According to the weather office, light rainfall is likely at isolated places on September 24, 25 and 29, while light rain is expected at a few places on September 26, 27 and 28.

According to the weather office, light rainfall is likely at isolated places on September 24, 25 and 29, while light rain is expected at a few places on September 26, 27 and 28. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places on September 27. A yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on September 27.

The IMD has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for September 26, followed by a similar alert in Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur on September 27. Dry weather continued across the state on Wednesday, with Una recording a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the average maximum temperatures were above normal at several places, including Shimla, Bhuntar, Dharamshala, Kalpa, Manali, Nahan and Mandi.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next 3-4 days; the mercury is expected to dip by 2-3 ℃ over many parts of the state during the following 2-3 days.