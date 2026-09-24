PMLA probe in Bhullar case: ED team visits Mohali Dist Administrative Complex

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Mohali at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, with sources saying the team headed towards the DIG office. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Mohali at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, with sources saying the team headed towards the DIG office.

The visit came amid the agency’s ongoing money-laundering investigation linked to former Punjab Police Ropar Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and was followed by the September 18 arrest of Kirshanu Sharda and his subsequent remand in the case.

However, no information had emerged by late evening about the ED starting a search or examining documents at any office in the DAC.

Sharda was arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Special Court (PMLA), Chandigarh, subsequently remanded him to seven-day judicial custody, according to the ED.

The ED’s investigation stems from FIRs registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, against Bhullar, Sharda and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to the ED, its investigation has indicated that Bhullar allegedly operated through Sharda, who acted as an intermediary for demanding and accepting illegal gratification. In one case, an ₹8 lakh bribe was allegedly demanded from a complainant, of which ₹5 lakh was allegedly received through Sharda. The agency said the money was allegedly sought for settling a criminal case and allowing the complainant to continue his illegal activities without police intervention.

The ED said Sharda allegedly facilitated the receipt and transfer of money on Bhullar’s behalf. During a search under Section 17 of the PMLA, the agency seized ₹8.35 lakh in cash, while bank accounts and lockers containing assets worth around ₹1.42 crore were frozen.

The agency said examination of financial records and digital devices had also revealed unaccounted cash deposits, investments and other suspected transactions, including those involving Bhullar. The probe has further indicated the possible involvement of other public servants, according to the ED.

The agency is continuing to trace the alleged proceeds of crime, including their generation, movement and utilisation, and identify other individuals and entities allegedly linked to the transactions. Further investigation is in progress.