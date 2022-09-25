Sachin Tendulkar shares pics with daughter Sara and their dogs on Daughters' Day

The world over, different days are observed as Daughters' Day. The fourth Sunday in September is the day it is observed in India. September 25 is designated as the celebration date this year. And to mark the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar has taken to his Instagram page in order to share two adorable photos of his daughter Sara Tendulkar along with their cute pet dogs. The photos show the adorable father-daughter duo seated in an outdoor setting, enjoying each other's company and posing for the camera. The photos have, as is guessable, picked up very quickly on the social media platform and are going viral ever since.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ace cricketer has shared these two photos on his Instagram page along with a heartfelt caption. “Even though you have outgrown my lap, you will never outgrow my heart. This day reminds me of the wonderful times we share together! And I truly cherish them. Happy daughters' day Sara!” it reads. Sachin Tendulkar has over 36 million dedicated followers on his page who look forward to his posts about food, family cricket and the like.

Take a look at the photos posted by Sachin Tendulkar with Sara Tendulkar on the occasion of Daughters' Day:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared just about an hour ago, this set of photos has received more than 3.91 lakh likes on it already. It has also received various appreciative comments on Instagram and the numbers only keep rising.