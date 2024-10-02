Sadhguru sells feet pic for 3,200? The internet is having a field day with this discovery

The fact that a photo of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s feet is selling for ₹3,200 on his official website has sparked much amusement on social media. The internet recently stumbled upon the listing on the Isha Foundation online shop and is now having a field day with the discovery. A framed picture of Sadhguru's feet is listed for ₹ 3,200 on the Isha Life e-shop.

Sadhguru is the 67-year-old founder of Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The spiritual leader is internationally renowned for his teachings on spirituality, meditation, and self-awareness.

On the Isha Life e-shop, a photograph of its founder’s feet is listed for ₹3,200. The product description explains that Sadhguru’s feet “are revered because they are the pathway to access the Guru’s energy.”

“The very act of bowing down to a Guru’s feet enhances one’s proximity and builds a deeper connection with the Guru,” reads the description, explaining that the picture of Sadhguru’s feet comes in a “beautiful wood frame” and acts as “a powerful medium to strengthen your connection with Sadhguru.”

For a section of the internet, however, the very act of selling foot pictures online was reason enough for jokes.

Social media reacts

“Sole touching moment,” quipped one X user after a post with a screenshot of the Isha Life product listing went viral.

“Earlier people used to pay dakshina for touching the feet of gurus and seeking their blessings. Now, Sadhguru has done innovation,” another person explained.

“The economy is so bad even Sadhguru selling feet pics,” another X user joked.

While many were amused by Sadhguru feet pic, some people tried to explain the rationale behind the product.

“Now some people are saying by selling such a photo this is immoral, unethical, a sham, fraudulent behavior, etc etc. If we can touch the feet of our elders, our gurus, and people we look upto, what is wrong with keeping a photo of their feet?” asked X user Kush Sareen in his lengthy defense of the picture.

