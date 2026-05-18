Sam Altman says ‘ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India’ as users create over 1 billion AI images

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has highlighted India’s growing use of the company’s new image generation tool, ChatGPT Images 2.0, saying that users in the country have already created more than one billion images with it.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praises India as ChatGPT Images 2.0 crosses 1 billion creations.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Sam Altman says he can't imagine raising his newborn without ChatGPT, internet calls it 'stunted perspective')

Taking to X, Altman wrote, “ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.”

Take a look here at the post:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His remark comes as India continues to emerge as one of the most active markets for AI tools, with users experimenting with image generation for portraits, social media content, creative edits, design ideas and professional visuals. OpenAI’s new image model {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remark comes as India continues to emerge as one of the most active markets for AI tools, with users experimenting with image generation for portraits, social media content, creative edits, design ideas and professional visuals. OpenAI’s new image model {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, OpenAI released ChatGPT Images 2.0, a new image generator that the company described as a major upgrade in visual creation. According to OpenAI, the model “can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, immediately usable visuals, with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, OpenAI released ChatGPT Images 2.0, a new image generator that the company described as a major upgrade in visual creation. According to OpenAI, the model “can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, immediately usable visuals, with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} OpenAI also called the model a “new era of image generation,” saying it offers improved text rendering, multilingual support and stronger visual reasoning. The company said the model is designed to help users create more accurate and polished images across different formats and styles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} OpenAI also called the model a “new era of image generation,” saying it offers improved text rendering, multilingual support and stronger visual reasoning. The company said the model is designed to help users create more accurate and polished images across different formats and styles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a tweet, the company shared a “video made with ChatGPT Images”, showing a series of visuals that appeared strikingly realistic. The images looked polished enough that many viewers may find it difficult to distinguish them from real photographs.

How users can try ChatGPT Images 2.0

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

OpenAI says ChatGPT Images 2.0 is available to all ChatGPT and Codex users. To access the model, users can visit ChatGPT Images 2.0 and click on the “Try in ChatGPT” option. A new page opens with several visual styles for inspiration, including headshots, comics, 3D avatars, anime and more.

Users can select a style, upload an image they want to refine and allow ChatGPT to edit or recreate it. They can also choose the “Describe a New Image” option and generate a fresh image from a text prompt.

(Also read: ChatGPT Images 2.0: Which prompts work best? All about OpenAI’s new model)

What makes it different

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

OpenAI said the model is its first image model with thinking capabilities. “To extend the model's capabilities for the most complex tasks, Images 2.0 is our first image model with thinking capabilities. When a thinking model is selected in ChatGPT, Images 2.0 can search the web for real-time information, create multiple distinct images from one prompt, and double-check its own outputs. With thinking, the model can take on even more of the heavy lifting between idea and image, especially when accuracy, up-to-date information, consistency, and visual cohesion matter most,” the company stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON