Sam Altman says ‘ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India’ as users create over 1 billion AI images
Sam Altman says India created over 1 billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0 AI tool.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has highlighted India’s growing use of the company’s new image generation tool, ChatGPT Images 2.0, saying that users in the country have already created more than one billion images with it.
(Also read: Sam Altman says he can't imagine raising his newborn without ChatGPT, internet calls it 'stunted perspective')
Taking to X, Altman wrote, “ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.”
Take a look here at the post:
His remark comes as India continues to emerge as one of the most active markets for AI tools, with users experimenting with image generation for portraits, social media content, creative edits, design ideas and professional visuals.
OpenAI’s new image model{{/usCountry}}
His remark comes as India continues to emerge as one of the most active markets for AI tools, with users experimenting with image generation for portraits, social media content, creative edits, design ideas and professional visuals.
OpenAI’s new image model{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, OpenAI released ChatGPT Images 2.0, a new image generator that the company described as a major upgrade in visual creation. According to OpenAI, the model “can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, immediately usable visuals, with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence.”{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, OpenAI released ChatGPT Images 2.0, a new image generator that the company described as a major upgrade in visual creation. According to OpenAI, the model “can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, immediately usable visuals, with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence.”{{/usCountry}}
OpenAI also called the model a “new era of image generation,” saying it offers improved text rendering, multilingual support and stronger visual reasoning. The company said the model is designed to help users create more accurate and polished images across different formats and styles.{{/usCountry}}
OpenAI also called the model a “new era of image generation,” saying it offers improved text rendering, multilingual support and stronger visual reasoning. The company said the model is designed to help users create more accurate and polished images across different formats and styles.{{/usCountry}}
In a tweet, the company shared a “video made with ChatGPT Images”, showing a series of visuals that appeared strikingly realistic. The images looked polished enough that many viewers may find it difficult to distinguish them from real photographs.
How users can try ChatGPT Images 2.0
OpenAI says ChatGPT Images 2.0 is available to all ChatGPT and Codex users. To access the model, users can visit ChatGPT Images 2.0 and click on the “Try in ChatGPT” option. A new page opens with several visual styles for inspiration, including headshots, comics, 3D avatars, anime and more.
Users can select a style, upload an image they want to refine and allow ChatGPT to edit or recreate it. They can also choose the “Describe a New Image” option and generate a fresh image from a text prompt.
(Also read: ChatGPT Images 2.0: Which prompts work best? All about OpenAI’s new model)
What makes it different
OpenAI said the model is its first image model with thinking capabilities. “To extend the model's capabilities for the most complex tasks, Images 2.0 is our first image model with thinking capabilities. When a thinking model is selected in ChatGPT, Images 2.0 can search the web for real-time information, create multiple distinct images from one prompt, and double-check its own outputs. With thinking, the model can take on even more of the heavy lifting between idea and image, especially when accuracy, up-to-date information, consistency, and visual cohesion matter most,” the company stated.