Sam Altman wears guest ID card at OpenAI office, says…

After the board of OpenAI ousted Sam Altman from his position of chief executive officer (CEO) he took X to share a picture of his last visit to the company. Since the picture was shared, it quickly garnered significant attention on social media.

Snapshot of Sam Altman at OpenAI office. (X/@sama)

“First and last time I ever wear one of these,” wrote Sam Altman as he shared the image. The pic shows him at the OpenAI’s office with a guest ID in his hand. (Also Read: Elon Musk asks OpenAI's chief scientist if they are doing 'something potentially dangerous to humanity')

Take a look at the post shared by Altman here:

This post was shared on November 20. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 19 million views. Many even liked the post and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "There's something unique about being a guest in your own company."

A second commented, "Unbelievable 48 hours."

"How dare they give you a guest badge," shared a third.

A fourth added, "I think they have misspelled 'CEO' on your badge."

About Sam Altman's removal from OpenAI:

Sam Altman was removed from the position of CEO at OpenAI after the board decided they no longer trusted him to lead the company. The board also added, “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

After leaving OpenAI, Altman has now joined Microsoft. Meanwhile, Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, announced that he has been named as OpenAI's new CEO.

